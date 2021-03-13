Michelle Keegan looks unreal in thigh-high boots and leopard print mini

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan braved the cold in a pair of thigh-high boots and leopard print mini in a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram – and she looked unreal!

The actress took some time out from filming her Sky One show, Brassic, to brave the elements for a quick pic.

MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals why family have stopped asking for grandchildren

Wrapping up warm in two jackets, Michelle posed with some of her castmates underneath an umbrella. Wearing a long, white puffer coat with a fur-trim hood, Michelle added an extra layer by teaming a second, shorter puffer jacket underneath.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan models her new Very range

Poking out was a leopard print mini dress, which she teamed with her over-the-knee, black boots and some gold hoop earrings.

The TV star captioned the pic: "Nightshoots with these beauts."

Michelle may have been dressed as her character, Erin Croft, but it's not the first time she's left fans seriously impressed with her wardrobe choices.

READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright debut brand new house – inspired by a 'Georgian' palace

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares striking selfie in positive post

The actress has proven time and time again that she can pull off a number of looks, and last month she floored fans wearing a stunning black tracksuit!

Posing in her bedroom mirror as she flicked her long ponytail over her shoulder, Michelle modelled a chic textured hoodie and matching fitted joggers. Both items are from her collection with Very.co.uk and retail for £25 and £22 respectively.

Michelle Keegan textured co-ord, hoodie £25, trousers £22, Very

With a ribbed textured design, elasticated waist and cuffed ankles, the trousers are not only stylish but would also make an ultra-comfortable addition to your working from home wardrobe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is just one of the lovely new loungewear options in her latest launch for Very.co.uk, which will no doubt be a hit with her fans. True to form, the actress has added her glamorous edge to the pieces, with flattering V-neck bodysuits, fitted leggings and a voluminous padded puffer coat.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.