Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright debut brand new house – inspired by a 'Georgian' palace Mark shared a video from inside the roof as the renovation continued

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been in the process of building their 'dream home' in Essex since they bought a property and demolished it in July 2020. The couple have kept much of the work under wraps since it began, but they have now launched an Instagram account dedicated entirely to the renovation: @wrightyhome.

Three posts have been shared so far, including a clip filmed by Mark from inside the roof.

"Here's a little sneak peek of the roof being built, it feels like you're inside because we've got this tin hat on to stop being rained off, which we've had too much of," he explained. "But yeah, it's looking good, just to see the shape of the roof is good to see."

The current state of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home

They are clearly still working on the foundations of the house, but Michelle and Mark have also revealed their inspiration for the final product – an epic, white Georgian manor house.

They shared a series of three snaps of similar buildings on Instagram and captioned it: "Stunning homes we are trying to base ours on. Love this white/Georgian style, we are thinking more of a modern twist though… Do you like?"

Of course, the pair's fans were seriously impressed, with several taking to the comments section to share their thoughts. One wrote: "They are all stunning," while many exclaimed: "Wow," and a third compared them to the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion - recently visited by Prince Harry and James Corden.

Michelle Keegan at her new home during renovation

The newest post from their account is a compilation of videos since development started, and Mark penned: "Part of my life I don't always share is my property development. A hobby and side hustle that I love, but last July, me and @michkeegan started building our dream home. We debated sharing our journey and after a lot of thought, we decided we wanted to bring you along with us!"

