Kelly Ripa dazzles in a sold-out printed dress - and we found the best dupe for hundreds less

Kelly Ripa has made it no secret that she has a thing for Isabel Marant dresses, and reworking her favorite pieces from the designer.

Such was the case again when the Live With Kelly & Ryan host strolled out to the set Tuesday wearing an Isabel Marant abstract silk midi dress complete with ruched and ruffled detailing and structured shoulders. Kelly completed the retro-chic look with a pair of statement stiletto pumps.

“It’s just my way of saying it’s Tuesday. It’s going to be a great Tuesday,” Kelly said as she took her seat next to Ryan Seacrest.

The fashionista first wore the dress last September, so it’s no surprise that it’s already sold out. Luckily, we found a similar Isabel Marant look - the brand’s Serali dress - for 60% off at Net-a-Porter.





Isabel Marant Etoile Serali dress, $332, Net-a-Porter

This was just the latest time this year that Kelly has shown her affinity for Isabel Marant looks. Last week, the style star showed off her figure in a body-hugging, red and black floral Isabel Marant dress as she danced to her seat on the daytime show.

When a behind-the-scenes video of Kelly wearing the look popped up on the show’s Instagram page, fans went wild with several saying in the comments, “Love the dress, Kelly”!

Keeping with her trend of reworking pieces she’s worn on the show before, Kelly first wore the dress in October 2019, and last rocked it in January. And it makes sense considering it works well for transitioning between winter and spring.

Earlier this month, the daytime TV host added a pop of spring color to the show when she walked out wearing a yellow suede Isabel Marant dress cinched at the waist with a pink snakeskin Isabel Marant belt.

The designer’s dress had the same vibe as the floral number and the one she wore today: a quintessential comfy chic look for fashionistas who want to make a style statement and be comfortable at the same time.

It doesn’t get better than that.

