Kelly Ripa rewears the prettiest pink dress - and we've found the ultimate dupe

Kelly Ripa keeps proving she has a knack for reworking staple pieces in her wardrobe and making them look like new.

Such was the case as the Live With Kelly and Ryan star hit the stage Tuesday wearing a bright pink Tom Ford sweater dress that fashionistas previously swooned over when she last wore the look in October, adding a neon pop of color via her yellow pumps.

Kelly's fans raved over her pink Tom Ford dress

The cashmere-blend ribbed dress, which is exclusive to Net-a-Porter, is described as "creating the illusion of perfectly paired separates without any of the hassle." It has a loungewear meets date night vibe, and a special element - a hood.

Even with a whopping $2,690 price tag though, it has already sold out. So, we found a nearly identical version at Farfetch - a Diesel slogan-print hooded cotton dress for $238. We also found a similar dress with an update for spring - a sleek, colorblock ribbed dress by Staud at Saks Fifth Avenue for $165.

Tom Ford Hooded Ribbed Dress, $2,690, Net-a-Porter

Diesel slogan-print hooded cotton dress, $238, Farfetch

Staud Shoko Colorblock Sweater Dress, $165, Saks Fifth Avenue

When the show shared a video of Kelly dancing to her seat on Instagram wearing the pink dress, fans raved about it, with one writing, “Omg I want her dress,” and another chiming in, “That dress!!,” and adding heart emojis.

It was a complete 180 from her usual floaty and floral styles.

Kelly wowed fans Monday too with another piece from her closet that she reworked and re-wore - a pair of Acne Studios green trousers.

We’re still a week away from St. Patrick’s Day, but the fashionista looked like she was already in the holiday spirit when she strolled out onto the show’s set wearing the pants with a black and white Valentino polka dot top, complete with tie-fastening detailing, and pumps.

Proof that there’s nothing wrong with playing in your closet, reworking, and re-wearing what’s there before you shop for something new.

