Kelly Ripa wows in a printed dress - and it’s on sale for 70% off 

One of Kelly Ripa’s favorite printed dresses just got a major markdown.

Keeping with her green looks trend for the week, the Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host strolled out to the set Wednesday wearing a printed green Cefinn Daria silk midi-dress, which comes complete with a ‘Shattered Glass’ pattern, a loose silhouette, and a slim pussy bow.

Kelly's printed Cefinn dress is one of her faves!

It also has waist ties that can be used to cinch the frame. We tracked the dress down at Net-a-Porter and were delighted to find the price slashed down from $600 to $180 - 70 percent off the original price.

Cefinn Daria silk midi dress, $180, Net-a-Porter

We first spotted Kelly in the dress in February, when she wore it on the show with blue Gianvitto Rossi stiletto pumps that she's worn a few times this year as well. As the mother-of-three lounged on a red lip-shaped couch and kicked up her heels in the look, she revealed a couple of beauty blunders we can all identify with.

Kelly wore her blue Gianvitto Rossi pumps with the dress in January

"The dress is Cefinn and the shoes are Gianvito Rossi, no surprise," Kelly said. "And don’t look, I need to shave, and I need to put on my Tan Luxe. I need a lot,” she quipped. “My nails are by Nails by Asami. I’ve already picked my cuticles, which I promised her I wouldn’t. I’m a chronic cuticle picker."

Kelly first flashed her blue manicure on a photo on her Instagram Story on Super Bowl Sunday, and fans went wild over it. In the snap, the daytime TV host could be seen standing in her closet with her hand over her face to show off her blue nails. “When @instasuelos blows off closet time for some big game,” she captioned it, referencing her husband Mark Consuelos.

Perhaps we’ll see Kelly bring back her blue nails for spring too.

