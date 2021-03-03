Kelly Ripa dazzles in the dreamiest yellow suede dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa’s favorite style hack keeps coming back around - and we’re taking notes.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host added a pop of spring color to the set when she walked to her seat next to Ryan Seacrest wearing a yellow suede Isabel Marant dress and a pink snakeskin Isabel Marant belt cinched at her waist.

Kelly brought back her suede Isabel Marant yellow dress on Live With Kelly and Ryan

The designer dress is the quintessential comfy chic look for fashionistas who want to make a style statement and be comfortable at the same time, and the style is so popular that it has already sold out. We found a similar look that’s a lighter fabric for spring on Revolve. And it’s hundreds less at $119.

We also tracked down Kelly’s animal print belt at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Heart loom Halia dress, $119, Revolve

Isabel Marant Lecce Leather Belt, $230, Saks Fifth Avenue

Kelly was all smiles as she and Ryan kicked off the show per usual, flipping back her hair, which she wore in her signature soft waves and middle part style.

If her ensemble looked familiar, it’s because the style maker has worn the dress several times on the show before, first debuting it in December 2019, and then wearing it a few times in 2020 and a little over a month ago in January.

It’s safe to say this is one of Kelly’s fave dresses - and we love it too.

The famed host also has a thing for pleated leather midi skirts. She wowed fans again when she danced to her seat next to Ryan Tuesday wearing a black leather pleated mini skirt and a black turtleneck tucked in at the waist. “Nothing like the smell of raw onions wafting,” Kelly joked as she shook her shoulders around.

We love Kelly's MM6 Maison Margiela leather pleated skirt!

With an increasing number of fashionistas already transitioning to pops of bright and neon colors for spring, the ensemble was an unexpected choice, until Kelly showed off the blue suede Gianvito Rossi pumps she paired with it. It made the look the perfect way to wrap up the winter months and give it a smidge of spring edge at the same time.

Kelly has worn that skirt a few times on the show as well. Keeping with her new trend of reworking staple pieces and making them look like new, the mother-of-three wore the MM6 Maison Margiela skirt on the show last October and teamed it with a long-sleeved lightweight sweater from Isabel Marant. She also added a glam factor with gold sky-high pumps.

It made total sense to get one more wear out of the skirt before warmer temperatures hit. The leather pleated midi is the perfect mix of casual and chic and could easily be worn with a casual tee and sneakers or dressed up with stiletto pumps. It also makes for a great winter-spring transitional piece.

