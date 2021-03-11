Kelly Ripa’s figure-flattering floral dress has fans saying the same thing 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Florals are a huge trend this spring, and Kelly Ripa is wrapping up winter with the best revamped fall floral number.

The style star showed off her figure in a body-hugging, red and black floral Isabel Marant dress as she danced to her seat next to her co-host Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly & Ryan Thursday. When a behind-the-scenes video of Kelly wearing the look popped up on the show’s Instagram page, fans went wild with several saying in the comments, “Love the dress, Kelly”!

Kelly Ripa's floral Isabel Marant dress is already sold out

The dress is already sold out, but we found two updated red-and-black looks on Misguided for less than $35. One of the dresses is long-sleeved and floor-length, and the other is a puff-sleeved mini.

Long-sleeved floral dress, $34, Missguided

Red brocade puff-sleeve mini dress, $38, Missguided

Keeping with her trend of reworking pieces she’s worn on the show before, Kelly first wore this dress in October 2019, and last rocked it in January. And it makes sense considering it works well for transitioning between winter and spring.

Kelly has a thing for revamping and recycling her favorite Isabel Marant looks. The daytime TV host added a pop of spring color to the set earlier this month when she walked out wearing a yellow suede Isabel Marant dress cinched at the waist with a pink snakeskin Isabel Marant belt.

Kelly wowed in a dreamy yellow suede Isabel Marant dress

The designer’s dress had the same vibe as the floral number: a quintessential comfy chic look for fashionistas who want to make a style statement and be comfortable at the same time.

Kelly is on a roll with her biggest style hack and we’re taking notes as we spring clean our closets.

