Rachel Riley's silver mini dress and thigh-high boots gets fans talking The Countdown star was filming The Gadget Show

Rachel Riley delighted her Instagram followers after sharing a throwback photo of herself rocking a very bold costume.

The photo, which was originally taken for The Gadget Show, saw the Countdown star sport a silver mini dress with statement shoulder pads, which she teamed with matching thigh-high boots and gloves.

Rachel finished off her look with a silver bow tie and a bright blue wig, while a fake superhero weapon was slung over her shoulder.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares the cutest video of baby Maven with Pasha Kovalev

Looking equally as impressive, her co-star Jason Bradbury opted for the same colour scheme with blue chunky boots, a silver bodysuit and a cape.

"Throwback to 7 years ago today. Absolutely no recollection of why we were dressed like this but I’m sure it was in the name of science... @jasonbradbury #thegadgetshow #throwback," Rachel captioned the Instagram post.

It wasn't long before her followers left their thoughts about what the pair's outfits could be used for.

The Countdown star posed in a bold costume for The Gadget Show

"Love the retro sci-fi look. Reminds me of the film Barbarella," wrote one, and another joked: "I thought this was an 80s album cover." A third added: "Doctor who audition....?"

Regardless, the outfits were a big hit with fans, and several were loving Rachel's blue hair. "Is it only me thinking the blue wig suits you. Lol," remarked one, while a second commented: "Bring that wig back for Countdown."

Rachel looked stunning in a glittering maternity dress in this throwback photo

Rachel is married to Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, after the pair met on the dancing competition in 2013. They share daughter Maven, now one, who she recently revealed is taking after her dad with her dancing abilities!

Fans were left wondering if the couple were expecting their second child after Rachel shared another throwback photo taken when she was pregnant with Maven.

The TV star modelled a gorgeous glittering dress from Hope and Ivy as she cradled her baby bump. Former Strictly professional Iveta Lukosiute wrote: "Are you expecting #2? Congratulations," to which Rachel sweetly replied: "No this was just recorded a while ago! We'll keep you posted, your little family of 4 is so gorgeous to see."

