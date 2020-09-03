We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The weather may be a far cry from the recent heatwave, but that doesn't mean we have to give up the summer vibes completely.

Rachel Riley certainly hasn't, opting for a bright tropical-print playsuit for an outing with her adorable daughter Maven and husband Pasha Kovalev earlier this week.

WATCH: Maven makes her Countdown debut

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the Countdown star looked gorgeous in Boden's red and white playsuit, which she teamed with a cream knitted cardigan and her beloved Russell & Bromley 'Bow Wow' trainers, which are embellished with sparkling bows.

Rachel's 'Caroline Jersey Playsuit' features a wrap neckline and detachable belt to create a polished finish. Plus, it's reduced from £65 to £39 in the sale so you can grab yourself a real bargain!

Caroline Jersey Playsuit, £39, Boden

Carrying little Maven in an animal print sling, it was difficult to see what the tot was wearing, but going by Rachel's previous twinning moments with her daughter, we imagine there was some similarity in their outfits.

In July, Rachel shared an adorable snap to mark her wedding anniversary to husband Pasha, and we couldn’t help but notice she had adorably matched her outfit with her daughter. How cute is that?

Rachel and Maven adorably twinned in the sweet snap

While the Countdown star wore a rainbow cherry print dress, her little girl sweetly wore a multi-spot print outfit. She captioned her adorable photo: "One year later! Celebrating today with our extra smiler in the family. Love these two. What a first year it's been! #firstweddinganniversary #twinning."

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to notice Maven's adorable matching outfit, with one commenting: "Congrats to you all. She has an outfit just like mummy," alongside a heart emoji, and another joked: "Love the matching tops, shame Dad never got the memo!"

