Rachel Riley always wows us with her fashion choices on-screen, and she recently shared a throwback snap wearing a gorgeous glittering dress.

The photo actually dates back to the Countdown star's pregnancy with daughter Maven, as she joked in the caption: "A brand new episode of 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown goes out tonight, 9pm @channel4. See if you can work out whether it was filmed pre or post Covid!"

She then added of the glitzy outfit: "Thanks for the beautiful maternity dress @hopeivylondon... #gifted #maternityfashion."

Rachel looked beautiful in her throwback snap

Hope and Ivy, stocked on ASOS, is certainly one of Rachel's favourite affordable brands, as she's worn it on-screen a number of times. Sadly, the dress has since sold out after being reduced to just £33 in the sale!

The post did prompt some questions from the star's friends and fans, however, with some misreading the post and wondering if she was expecting another baby.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares the cutest video of baby Maven with Pasha

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Iveta Lukosiute wrote: "Are you expecting #2? Congratulations," to which Rachel sweetly replied: "No this was just recorded a while ago! We'll keep you posted, your little family of 4 is so gorgeous to see."

One fan joked: "Is there something you're not telling us?" while another added: "Are you pregnant again?? Lovely."

Rachel accidentally matched her dress to the set recently!

Rachel often shares relatable fashion posts with her followers, and also revealed that she'd suffered a funny wardrobe mishap recently. "When you accidentally turn up for recording, dressed as the curtains," she said in the caption. "Think I'll get changed before Jami’s live mental health fundraising event this evening #JamiYoutopia."

We think her dress looked beautiful, and nothing like her curtain backdrop! Rachel, 35, later slipped into another outfit – a chic black dress. She wrote: "No longer dressed like curtains and ready to go! #JamiYoutopia."

