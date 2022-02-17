﻿
best-pyjamas

11 best pyjamas all mums would love to receive this Mother's Day

Need new pyjamas? A sleepwear upgrade right this way...

Mother's Day is the perfect time to gift mum a new pair oj pyjamas, or maybe you're looking for a sleepwear upgrade for yourself. If that's the case, we've shopped the best PJs to keep you chic and cosy. You can't go wrong with any of these pyjama sets - and we've shopped for all budgets. 

Shop the best sleepwear sets you can buy right now...

marks-spencer-pjs

Pure cotton cool comfort pyjamas, £25, M&S

SHOP M&S PYJAMAS 

For Mother's Day this year, Marks & Spencer is selling these timeless polka dot pyjamas.

white-company-pjs

Forget-Me-Not pyjama set, £75, The White Company

SHOP THE WHITE COMPANY PYJAMAS

The White Company PJs are always a winner - especially when it comes to gifting! 

night-store-pjs

Lola leopard print PJs, £32, Night Store 

SHOP NIGHT STORE PYJAMAS

These leopard print pjs from Night Store are so chic and lovely. The luxury but affordable nightwear brand is definitely one to have on your radar.  

fatface-pjs

Ladybird pyjama T-shirt and shorts, £26.50, FatFace 

SHOP FATFACE PYJAMAS

Take to the land of nod wearing these ladybird pjs. 

karen-millen-pjs

Leopard print pyjama shirt, £44, and matching trousers, £44, both Karen Millen

SHOP KAREN MILLEN PJS

If you're a fan of a statment pair of pjs, these are for you

asos-pjs

ASOS Design mix and match pyjama set, from £18, ASOS 

SHOP ASOS PYJAMAS

You have so many options with this rust-coloured set; a camisole, a pair of shorts, long trousers, or a shirt. 

stripe-and-stare-pjs

Stripe & Stare Blossom pjs, £95, Stripe & Stare

SHOP STRIPE & STARE PYJAMAS

Made from cotton modal that breathes with the skin - this set will keep you cool and comfortable all night. We love the gorgeous pink blossom and black polka dot print!

river-island-pjs

Cream satin pyjama top, £22, and matching trousers, £22, River Island 

SHOP RIVER ISLAND PYJAMAS

These silk pjs come with their own matching eye mask.  

nadine-merabi-pjs

Darcie Hot Pink Pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

SHOP NADINE MERABI PYJAMAS

These dazzling PJs are far too good to be kept under the duvet. This two-piece set is designed in a silk-satin blend, trimmed with feathers at the ankle and cuff. Just add heels and a clutch for a night out, or fancy slippers for a glam night in.

john-lewis-pjs

Chi Chi London animal print pyjamas, £55, John Lewis

SHOP JOHN LEWIS PYJAMAS

You can't go wrong with a pair of John Lewis pyjamas - especially if you're gifting a pair for someone.  

next-pjs

Pink cotton gingham pyjamas, £40, Next

SHOP NEXT PYJAMAS

These Next pyjamas are so chic.

