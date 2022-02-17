11 best pyjamas all mums would love to receive this Mother's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mother's Day is the perfect time to gift mum a new pair oj pyjamas, or maybe you're looking for a sleepwear upgrade for yourself. If that's the case, we've shopped the best PJs to keep you chic and cosy. You can't go wrong with any of these pyjama sets - and we've shopped for all budgets.

Shop the best sleepwear sets you can buy right now...

Pure cotton cool comfort pyjamas, £25, M&S

For Mother's Day this year, Marks & Spencer is selling these timeless polka dot pyjamas.

Forget-Me-Not pyjama set, £75, The White Company

The White Company PJs are always a winner - especially when it comes to gifting!

Lola leopard print PJs, £32, Night Store

These leopard print pjs from Night Store are so chic and lovely. The luxury but affordable nightwear brand is definitely one to have on your radar.

Ladybird pyjama T-shirt and shorts, £26.50, FatFace

Take to the land of nod wearing these ladybird pjs.

Leopard print pyjama shirt, £44, and matching trousers, £44, both Karen Millen

If you're a fan of a statment pair of pjs, these are for you

ASOS Design mix and match pyjama set, from £18, ASOS

You have so many options with this rust-coloured set; a camisole, a pair of shorts, long trousers, or a shirt.

Stripe & Stare Blossom pjs, £95, Stripe & Stare

Made from cotton modal that breathes with the skin - this set will keep you cool and comfortable all night. We love the gorgeous pink blossom and black polka dot print!

Cream satin pyjama top, £22, and matching trousers, £22, River Island

These silk pjs come with their own matching eye mask.

Darcie Hot Pink Pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

These dazzling PJs are far too good to be kept under the duvet. This two-piece set is designed in a silk-satin blend, trimmed with feathers at the ankle and cuff. Just add heels and a clutch for a night out, or fancy slippers for a glam night in.

Chi Chi London animal print pyjamas, £55, John Lewis

You can't go wrong with a pair of John Lewis pyjamas - especially if you're gifting a pair for someone.

Pink cotton gingham pyjamas, £40, Next

These Next pyjamas are so chic.

