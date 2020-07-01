Rachel Riley adorably twins with baby Maven in sweet rainbow polka dot outfits Mummy-daughter style at its best!

Rachel Riley shared an adorable snap to mark her wedding anniversary to husband Pasha Kovalev recently, and we couldn’t help but notice she had adorably matched her outfit with baby daughter Maven! How cute is that? While the Countdown star wore her rainbow cherry print dress, her little girl sweetly wore a multi spot print outfit, too.

Rachel and Maven adorably twinned in the sweet snap

She captioned her adorable photo: "One year later! Celebrating today with our extra smiler in the family. Love these two. What a first year it's been! #firstweddinganniversary #twinning."

MORE: Michelle Keegan poses in mammoth garden wearing the prettiest summer dress

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to notice Maven's adorable matching outfit, with one commenting: "Congrats to you all. She has an outfit just like mummy," alongside a heart emoji, and another joked: "Love the matching tops, shame Dad never got the memo!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Maven makes her Countdown debut

It’s not the first time Rachel has wowed fans with her statement fruity dress. She also snapped a selfie with Maven in May wearing the colourful outfit, when she took her along to work at Countdown for the first time.

"Introducing our newest Countdown viewer on my first show back filmed post-baby today! Tune in at 2.10pm on @channel4 if you want to meet her," she wrote.

Turns out my dress sense hasn’t changed much over 30 years 😆 pic.twitter.com/4VQcJ8msZZ — Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) April 2, 2020

We're pretty sure Rachel's colourful dress is the HVN 'Maria' dress, which has sadly since sold out. Sweetly, it seems that the star has been dressing her daughter in the styles she used to wear as a child herself, since she previously revealed that her rainbow-hued dress is reminiscent of her childhood style.

MORE: Amanda Holden's floaty polka dress looks like it's worth hundreds – but it's under £60

"Turns out my dress sense hasn’t changed much over 30 years!" she wrote on Twitter.