Countdown star Rachel Riley was spotted taking her baby daughter Maven out for a short stroll in the sunshine on Monday, giving us a glimpse at her chic new mum style! The 34-year-old looked lovely in her skinny jeans, trainers, statement necklace and oversized sunglasses – and she finished off her outfit with a comfy cable-knit cardigan from Zara, which is still available to buy for just £29.99. Gorgeous.

Rachel was pictured out walking with daughter Maven

In the pictures, published by the Daily Mail, the former Strictly Come Dancing star looked relaxed as she took her short daily walk in the sunshine, with her blonde hair up in a casual style. And on Tuesday, she was snapped again, taking a walk with husband Pasha Kovalev. If you fancy shopping Rachel's off-duty outfit, her high-street cover-up is Zara's 'Cable-Knit Cardigan' – and it's selling out fast!

Rachel recently returned to her Countdown duties, and wowed fans with a pretty cherry-print dress as she took to Instagram to share another sweet picture with baby Maven. "Introducing our newest Countdown viewer on my first show back filmed post-baby today! Tune in at 2.10pm on @channel4 if you want to meet her," she captioned it, showing off a gorgeous red-lip makeup look, too.

Cable-knit cardigan, £29.99, Zara

Rachel often wows the show's viewers with her pretty dresses, so we bet they are mighty glad to see her back on-screen. The star even joked that her rainbow-hued dress is reminiscent of her childhood style, sharing a hilarious side-by-side image on Twitter. "Turns out my dress sense hasn’t changed much over 30 years!" she wrote.

WATCH: Maven makes her Countdown debut

Here's hoping Rachel will share more of her favourite fashion choices as she continues to film Countdown. Baby Maven made her own adorable debut on the beloved game show recently, with Rachel telling viewers: "I had a bit of a busy weekend, I made a new friend, quite literally, do you want to meet her?" Maven then appeared on set in Pasha's arms. "So yeah, a bit of a busy weekend, it feels like two and a half months have passed," she joked.

