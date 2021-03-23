Addison Rae floors fans in eye-popping corset The TikTok star has released her debut single

Addison Rae left fans speechless after sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of herself wearing the most eye-catching corset.

The TikTok star gazed at the camera while having her hair and makeup touched up – but her followers weren't paying attention to her elaborate eyeliner!

Wearing a plunging corset with an arty motif emblazoned on the front, Addison added a blinding double choker, which featured a large blingy pendant that drew attention to her chest.

Addison Rae drops music video for debut single Obsessed

Simply captioning the photo, "Dangerous", Addison's fans were quick to react and shower their idol with compliments.

Many left, "Gorgeous", and "Stunning" in the comment section, while others played on the title track of Addison's debut single, Obsessed.

"I'm obsessed with you," wrote one. Another added: "Beautiful! Obsessed!" And a third said: "Love you. Obsessed. You're the best!"

Addison's fans loved her daring look

The 20-year-old dropped her single last Friday, and the influencer told fans she was "so emotional" following its release.

Needless to say, she had plenty of positive feedback for her new venture. "OMGG 2M VIEWS ADDISON IM SO PROUD OF YOU," commented one fan on Twitter. Another shared: "I can’t stop listening Addison Rae, u killed it!!!"

"Deep down you damn well know Obsessed sounds good," tweeted another listener.

Speaking of her foray into music, Addison recently told Vogue: "From the beginning, I wanted to make sure that I was writing my own music.

Addison stunned fans with her blonde hair makeover recently

"I remember jotting down lyrics when I was little and trying to figure out how to make them a song, [now] I’m learning every detail and from amazing songwriters."

The song is a track about self-love, and includes the lyrics: "I’m obsessed with me as much as you / Said you’d die for me I’d die for me too/ And if I lost you, I’d still have me, I can’t lose."

Addison, who boasts 36.8 million Instagram followers, was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in August 2020.

