Addison Rae shares exciting news - and fans react The 20-year-old's debut single Obsessed was released on Friday

TikTok star Addison Rae has dropped her debut single leaving fans over the moon.

The 20-year-old's debut single Obsessed was released on Friday, and the influencer told fans she was "so emotional."

"OMGG 2M VIEWS ADDISON IM SO PROUD OF YOU," commented one fan as another shared: "I can’t stop listening addison rae, u killed it!!!"

"Deep down you damn well know Obsessed sounds good," tweeted another listener.

WATCH: Addison Rae music video for Obsessed

"From the beginning, I wanted to make sure that I was writing my own music,” the star recently told Vogue. "I remember jotting down lyrics when I was little and trying to figure out how to make them a song, [now] I’m learning every detail and from amazing songwriters."

The song is a track about self-love, and includes the lyrics: "I’m obsessed with me as much as you / Said you’d die for me I’d die for me too/ And if I lost you, I’d still have me, I can’t lose."

Addison, who boasts 36.7 million Instagram followers, was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in August 2020.

The report claimed that she had earned $5million in the year prior from her various endorsement deals and merchandise; she has worked with Reebok, L'Oréal, Hollister and American Eagle among other brands.

The star – who is a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian – will also appear in Netflix's upcoming He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of 90's teen comedy She's All That.

Since October, Addison has been dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.

The couple often shared loved-up snaps on social media, and last month, they posed for a cute photo, cuddling and kissing each other. The pair even sparked rumours that they had got engaged after Addison was pictured leaving XIV Karats LTD jewellery store in Beverly Hills in January.

She later uploaded some photos of her wearing a very large, exquisite diamond ring on her left hand.

However, fans were quick to surmise that the sparkler could be a promise ring rather than an engagement ring – a trend for numerous TikTok couples.

