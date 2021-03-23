Holly Willoughby just wore embroidered bridal heels and nautical stripes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby always delights fans with her daily outfit choices on This Morning, and Tuesday was no exception.

Following on from her string of Spring-inspired dresses, the TV presenter switched up her look by stepping out in a nautical ensemble with the classic white and blue colourways.

Holly opted for a pale blue pleated midi skirt from Mango, which had a thigh-high split and flattering navy blue stripes that elongated her legs. She added a cream jumper, but it was her while heels from bridal shoe designer Emmy London that caught fans' attention!

The Dancing on Ice star didn't specifically choose one of the brand's bridal heels, but her bespoke footwear was just as beautiful – and we imagine any bride would be thrilled to wear the design on their wedding day.

Known as the 'Meadow' shoes, they were hand-embroidered with mini purple, white and red flowers, all stitched onto long green stems.

The This Morning star opted for nautical blue and white colours

Next to a photo of herself in her pretty outfit, she marked National Day of Reflection, which indicates one year since the UK went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.

Holly wrote: "Morning Tuesday... It’s a year to the day that Prime minister Borris Johnson first put us into national lockdown... feeling rather reflective about how far we’ve come and how far we’ve got to go... Sending love to you and your families and especially thinking of you if this Year has taken away someone you love…

Emmy London shared this beautiful close-up of Holly's shoes

"Today at midday we will be marking this milestone by joining the nation in a minutes silence to remember those we’ve lost... see you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle skirt by @mango knitwear by @purecollection shoes by @emmylondonofficial."

Striped midi skirt, £49.99, Mango

Emmy London was among the first to comment on the photo, writing: "Gorgeous! You look effortless and radiant in our Meadow shoes."

Several more followers also complimented Holly on her outfit, with one adding: "Love the shoes. So chic," while a third penned: "Oh a Big YES, to this outfit. Very smart indeed Miss Holly. I like your top, shoes and definitely the sun-ray pleated skirt. Well done."

