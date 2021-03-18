Addison Rae looks unreal after blonde hair transformation The TikTok star unveiled her new colour on Instagram

Addison Rae sent her fans into a tizzy after unveiling her new blonde hair on Instagram.

The TikTok star, who usually sports much darker locks, looked unreal as she posed in a pair of tiny denim shorts and a blush pink, tight-fitting top.

Sharing several photos, Addison posed on her knees as she displayed her lighter locks cascading down her shoulders, while another snap gave fans a closer look at her newly-dyed hair.

Addison's followers went wild for her highlighted 'do, which has honey shades of blonde mixed into her naturally brunette hue.

"OMG are you blonde again!" exclaimed one excited fan. "I love her new hair!" said another. A third added: "What a babe. Love your hair." A fourth simply wrote: "HAIR HAIR HAIR!"

Addison unveiled her lighter locks on Instagram

Addison, who boasts 36.7 million Instagram followers, was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in August 2020.

The report claimed that she had earned $5million in the year prior from her various endorsement deals and merchandise; she has worked with Reebok, L'Oréal, Hollister and American Eagle among other brands.

Since October, Addison has been dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. The couple often shared loved-up snaps on social media, and last month, they posed for a cute photo, cuddling and kissing each other. "My sugarboo, I'm levitating," Addison wrote.

Fans went wild for Addison's blonder hair

The pair even sparked rumours that they had got engaged after Addison was pictured leaving XIV Karats LTD jewellery store in Beverly Hills in January. She later uploaded some photos of her wearing a very large, exquisite diamond ring on her left hand.

However, fans were quick to surmise that the sparkler could be a promise ring rather than an engagement ring – a trend for numerous TikTok couples!

