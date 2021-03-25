Lorraine Kelly's nautical dress has Kate Middleton vibes – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly's nautical dress is royally fabulous! Turning to one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – Boden – for her latest look, the presenter helmed Thursday's show in an ivory shirt dress printed with pastel blue and yellow ships. Giving off major Kate Middleton vibes in her elegant frock, we can see the Duchess adding Lorraine's dress to her summer wardrobe.

Lorraine looked so chic on Thursday

Reduced in the sale from £130 to £91, this deal is too good to miss. Boasting a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, this timeless midi features a tie waistband, full skirt and blouson sleeves with deep cuffs. Making for a refined finish, we're obsessed with the demure buttons which run down the front, adding a vintage flourish.

Nautical dress, was £130 NOW £91, Boden

Duchess Kate would adore this summer dress, and she's been spotted wearing three very similar styles.

Kate owns a number of white shirt dresses

Back in August, the royal made an appearance in South Yorkshire to pitch in at a baby bank, wowing in the black and white Suzannah dress which she first wore to Wimbledon in 2019. Inspired by the late 1940s, it features contrasting silk covered buttons and a detachable silk crepe belt backed in leather.

A huge fan of Suzannah, Kate also owns a white and blue polka dot dress from the brand. You might recognise it from her visit to the Royal Foundation, which she made alongside Prince William last year.

Of course, we can't forget about Kate's stunning Emilia Wickstead dress. Adorned in a pink floral pattern, it's hardly surprising that the Duchess has recycled it on a number of occasions – perhaps it'll make an appearance this summer as well.

Lorraine always looks so glamorous and she often impresses viewers with her on-screen outfits. Earlier this month she certainly made a statement when she tucked a fiery red blouse by Forever Unique into a leather pencil skirt from Marks & Spencer – so chic.

