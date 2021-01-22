Lorraine Kelly's silky Rixo blouse has the sweetest meaning behind it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly's latest look is out of this world! Donning the dreamiest star print blouse from Rixo on Friday, the TV star resumed her presenting duties on Lorraine and her silky shirt had the sweetest meaning behind it. Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Lorraine explained:

"Today's outfit. Top from @rixo which was Xmas present from @rosiekellysmith - I love it. Trousers @karen_millen. Shoes - @madetheedit #fashion."

Lorraine posted a photo of her latest outfit on Instagram

Still available online, fans of Lorraine's silky blouse can shop it now for £185 via Harvey Nichols. Resembling glistening gold stars scattered across the midnight sky, the Fallon blouse has a whimsical feel thanks to its loose silhouette, statement necktie and playful puff sleeves. Pair with trousers and heels for the office or create a laidback look by adding jeans and box-fresh trainers into the mix.

Rixo star-print silk blouse, £185, Harvey Nichols

Lorraine shares a close bond with her daughter Rosie, who typically resides in Singapore, so the celestial style no doubt holds a special place in her heart.

Back in May, the presenter revealed that the coronavirus pandemic had left Rosie stranded in Singapore. But the 24-year-old – who has been working there for almost four years in marketing – has since made it back to the UK and is now out of quarantine.

Speaking about their emotional reunion, Lorraine told HELLO!:

"She was initially alone in that flat and was so close to me and yet so far away. It was hard but I knew that she was doing the right thing and being very responsible. It was so good this week to finally manage to see her in person and give her a much longed-for cuddle, and it is wonderful for the whole family – me, [husband] Steve, Rosie and of course our beloved dog Angus – to be together at last. Having Rosie back has really lifted my spirits. That's what is most important and what this whole pandemic has taught every single one of us: our family and friends are what really matter."

