It's been a busy few weeks for Ranvir Singh – not only did she just finish competing in Strictly Come Dancing, but she has also been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her daytime TV show.

Looking beautiful on Wednesday morning for her final appearance, Ranvir opted for a gorgeous burnt orange Karen Millen jumpsuit -- the same style as the frock she wore on It Takes Two. The design features a Queen Anne collar, plunging V-neck and chain detail belt, which highlighted her trim waist.

And the best part? It's currently a bargain in the sale! The original price tag of £199 has been reduced to just £80, with the cream and black colourway also available.

"My last day in the cosy chair for @lorraine! We have loads in the show - come along for a natter! See you at 8:55am," Ranvir captioned a photo which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

The Good Morning Britain star paired it with metallic heels and wore her dark hair in glamorous curls.

The Strictly star opted for a Karen Millen jumpsuit, which was very similar to a dress she owns from the same brand

Earlier in the week, she wowed fans with another pretty black and white jumpsuit which she wore to catch up with fellow Strictly star and winner of the 2020 series, Bill Bailey.

Ranvir shared a screenshot on Instagram to mark the occasion, and it wasn't long before her fans praised her outfit.

Speaking of the Bombshell jumpsuit, which was also in the sale for £79, one commented, "We now need to crown you Queen of the jumpsuits cause GURL," and another added, "Fantastic outfit! You looked amazing x."

Her Twitter followers were equally loving her look, as one remarked, "Bloody LOVE that jumpsuit - you look amazing. Have a fab last ep." A second wrote, "Loving you on the show - I have to say all your jumpsuits this week look fantastic on you."

At the end of November, Ranvir told her GMB co-stars that she has dropped two dress sizes in the space of two weeks thanks to her run on Strictly.

"I just realised I have dropped two dress sizes in two weeks. So there has definitely been a change," the 43-year-old shared on the show. To which Piers Morgan quipped: "You're hot baby."

