Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh react to Piers Morgan's GMB exit

Piers Morgan announced his surprise departure from Good Morning Britain on Tuesday evening – and now, Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh have expressed their shock over the news.

Ranvir – who was called to stand-in for Piers on Wednesday morning – and Susanna quickly addressed Piers' exit shortly after the show began.

MORE: Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain – details

Susanna said: "A number of people, of course, will know the news. And many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning.

"Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme. He is, without doubt, an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain set

"You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan Markle’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

"There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer, and others will boo.

"He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years, and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have railed against.

"It is certainly going to be very different. But show's go on. And so, on we go."

'Shows go on and so on we go.'



'He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.'@susannareid100 speaks about Piers' resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

Ranvir added: "Well said, that can't have been easy, its not easy, is it? You know, he is a big character and lots of people have got in touch to say you know 'This was always on the cards', people are glad that he's gone, many viewers will be absolutely gutted this morning.

"People want to know what he thinks, and people like to hear whether they agree with him or not," she said.

Making reference to her stepping in for Piers, she clarified: "I was here anyways, don't read anything into this, I was here anyways this morning. I've shifted seats on this brand new desk and I am glad to be here to sort of go through the programme with you today. It's a strange morning for all of us here," she added.

Their reaction comes after Lorraine Kelly expressed her shock over Piers' departure during an appearance on The One Show on Tuesday evening.

Speaking via video link from her home, Lorraine said: "He did actually email me about 20 minutes ago, so that was the first that I'd heard of it.

"No real details, he just said 'I'm gone', he just said he's away, so yeah, looks like he has, I don't know any more details than that."

MORE: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid admit relationship is 'testy' after heated argument on air

"It's certainly going to be quieter"



Lorraine Kelly reacts to the news that Piers Morgan has left his role at Good Morning Britain.



Watch more 👉https://t.co/pZYKnZmk94#TheOneShow @reallorraine @missalexjones @rylan pic.twitter.com/WrooLqcidU — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 9, 2021

Lorraine Kelly shared her reaction to Piers' exit on Tuesday

She added: "It’s certainly going to be quieter! But we all wish him well, we all wish him all the best, of course we do. But yeah, like I say, it will be… calmer I think.”

It was revealed on Tuesday evening that Piers will not return to GMB. A statement from ITV read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers' departure comes after it was confirmed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

READ: 15 most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Piers was criticised for his comments on Meghan

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday's Good Morning Britain. Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the bombshell interview.

An Ofcom spokesperson said on Tuesday: "We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

Piers' comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind, who said in a tweet it was “disappointed and concerned” by his comments.

The organisation added: "It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.