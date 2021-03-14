We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked ready for her workout on Saturday thanks to her new colourful gym clothes.

The Good Morning Britain star posed for a mirror selfie wearing a sports bra and high-waisted leggings from Sweaty Betty – a look that showed off her toned figure.

"No excuses to be lazy today when you get this in a parcel," Ranvir captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories.

We've tracked down her exact outfit, which has already begun to sell out in some sizes. Ranvir's zip-up crop top features an abstract print in bright red, maroon and pale blue colours, as well as a crossover strappy back.

It retails for £55, while her flattering gym leggings – which come in the same retro print or 24 other colourways – cost £75.

The TV presenter finished off her look with a pale pink zip-up jumper, styling her hair loose around her shoulders.

The GMB star looked stunning in her new workout outfit

Ranvir is clearly not afraid of rocking bold colours, whether she's exercising at home or appearing on TV. In early March, the 43-year-old looked stunning in a purple dress that featured a deep-V neckline, nipped-in waist and flared circle skirt, which she teamed with nude heels – all put together by stylist Debbie Harper.

In an interview with The Express in 2014, she said of her style choices: "I’m curvy with a small frame, so tailored shapes, fitted at the bust, work well. Colour-wise, I suit brights rather than pastels."

Sports bra, £55, Sweaty Betty

Her daily outfits are very different to the sequins and sparkles she became accustomed to wearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

At the time, Ranvir revealed her participation in the dancing competition caused her to lose weight.

Speaking to her GMB colleagues in November, Ranvir revealed: "I just realised I have dropped two dress sizes in two weeks. So there has definitely been a change."

Her co-host Piers Morgan, who has since left GMB, quipped: "You're hot, baby," to which she replied: "Thanks baby! It is an amazing ride."

