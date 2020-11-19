We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The UK may be heading for colder weather as the winter months approach, but that hasn't stopped Vogue Williams from pulling out her finest pair of shorts.

"I spend so much of my time in tracksuits and gym gear that when I get dressed up it needs to be documented," the Heart Radio star captioned a photo on Instagram, as she showed off her all-black outfit.

Vogue paired her belted leather shorts with a fitted black cashmere knit from Lucy Nagle and matching heels, ensuring she kept warm with a pair of sheer black tights.

Thanks to the Irish presenter tagging her snap, we know that her shorts are from Uterqüe – a brand loved by Queen Letizia. Although her exact design with spotted material and a gold buckle belt no longer appears to be available to shop, fans can still pick up similar alternatives for as little as £14.99.

To finish off her look, Vogue accessorised with several layered necklaces from Soru Jewellery and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Delighted with her look, many of her fans commented on her photo. "You look flawless @voguewilliams," one follower remarked, while a second wrote: "Stunning. Love your shorts." A third added: "Love the outfit!! You look amaze."

It was a busy day for Vogue on Wednesday, as she travelled to Leeds with her baby daughter Gigi Margaux to film Steph's Packed Lunch. Since she was staying overnight, the star brought her little girl on the trip in order to continue breastfeeding, while her son Theodore stayed at home with his dad, Spencer Matthews.

Vogue opted for a much more colourful outfit on the show, ditching her black wintery colours for a puff-sleeve midi dress from Rixo covered in pink, purple and yellow flowers.

Luckily she was able to cover-up her frock with an apron as she took part in a baking challenge which saw her whip up a Victoria sponge.

Sharing a look at her finished cake, she wrote: "Absolutely delighted with my sponge cake! I made this on @packedlunchc4. Back on again tomorrow (not baking, I'm a terrible baker besides this cake!)"

