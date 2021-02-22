Vogue Williams' bargain Zara playsuit has us dreaming of summer She looked tanned and glowing in this outfit!

Vogue Williams showed off some of her recent fashion purchases with her followers on Monday, and we're in love with her Zara picks!

The star modelled a gorgeous playsuit from the brand, worth just £27.99, on her Instagram Story - before later revealing that she'd received plenty of messages from fans about the look.

Mum of two Vogue looked fabulous in the outfit, which looked ultra flattering with her tanned and toned legs, chic topknot and red heels.

She said of her choice: "This first piece is a little jumpsuit, and I thought I was going to send it back because I didn't think it would fit properly... it even fits tall people! It's £27.99, and look at the little back detail as well... I just love the little safari feel, and it's super comfy."

It sounds like Vogue's fans were in love with the look, since she later shared a screenshot of the playsuit on the Zara website, writing: "This is the playsuit for those asking... not sure how to link from the app!"

Playsuit, £27.99, Zara

Vogue recently spoke to HELLO! about how she is coping with life in lockdown, revealing how she and husband Spencer have been keeping their relationship alive with date nights at home.

"We still make an effort to be together," she said. "For Valentine's Day, we got our favourite restaurant to deliver food and we had a meal together. We do that often."

Vogue with baby daughter Gigi

The couple, who married in Scotland in 2018, keep the spark alive with regular date nights, as well as family time with children Theodore, two, and seven-month-old Gigi.

"I can't wait until we can go out again, but the extra time we have got with our kids has been such a bonus. It's one of the only good things about lockdown," she added.