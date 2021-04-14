Lucy Hale shocks fans with a stunning new transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Lucy Hale has proven many times that she’s a hair chameleon, but her latest look might be one of her boldest and brightest yet.

SHOP: Jennifer Lopez’s colorist Tracey Cunningham swears by this $28 hair-boosting product

The Katy Keene star hit Instagram on Monday to debut her new, lighter blonde bob revealing the look in a selfie in which she wore part of her loose waves covering her eye, and posed in a black button-down top paired with gold necklaces.

Fans went wild over Lucy's blunt wavy blonde bob

Lucy appeared to be sitting in a bedroom of her temporary London digs as she snapped the photo, which also showed a glossy pink hue on her lips (To get the Truth or Dare star’s glossy pink lip look, we love Marc Jacobs Hi-Shine Gloss lip lacquer in pink flamingo and Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip Gloss in Love Potion).

When Lucy uploaded the shot, fans and her celebrity friends went wild over the new color, blunt cut, and her natural makeup, and so did we. It all looks incredible on her.

“(Thanks a bunch @johnclarkhaircolour / @jonnyeagland / @johnfriedauk), Lucy captioned the photo.

“Whoa! Lucy Monroe,” one follower wrote, quipping that she was channeling Marilyn Monroe with the look. “Wait oh my gosh LUCY YESSSS,” actress Bailee Madison chimed in. “Come oonnn”, actress Alexandra Shipp added.

Lucy recently revealed her beauty faves in a video for British Vogue

Lucy has changed her hair so many times that it can be hard to keep up, but she rarely veers too far from her signature tousled bob.

Just last week, the Pretty Little Things alum rocked her blonde-streaked hair pulled back in a bun for a British Vogue video, in which she revealed some of her favorite beauty products she uses to create a Hollywood look.

Lucy started with Gua Sha face tools, which help her reduce puffiness under her eyes in the morning, and wake her up too.

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, $34, Sephora

Gua Sha face tools - and facial rollers are a go-to for Hollywood stars and their makeup artists.

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park told us exclusively that she swears by the de-puffing tools for her star-studded clientele, which includes Hailey Bieber, Lily Rose Depp, and Zoey Kravitz, among others.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.