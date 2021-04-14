Regina King's stunning neon gown has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Regina King is having a transformative fashion season - and we’ve loved every single look.

Although the Oscar winner has stunned on red carpets in the past, this year feels different. Nearly every time Regina has struck a pose for a virtual red carpet or in a glam look from home, our jaws have dropped.

Regina dazzled in a Christopher John Rogers dress

The One Night in Miami director’s style statements have gone to another level thanks to her longtime stylists Waymon and Michael - and it’s left us on the edge of our seats waiting to see what’s next.

Such was the case again when the Watchmen star attended the virtual Costume Designers Guild Awards from home - and she didn’t disappoint.

Regina looked absolutely regal in a photo she shared on Instagram Tuesday night that showed her wearing a neon orange Christopher John Rodgers strapless dress complete with a dramatic train, and a lavish Bulgari diamond choker.

Regina completed her look with a stunning Bulgari diamond choker

The actress rocked her hair pulled up into a braided top knot and stood in a picturesque walkway surrounded by trees.

Bold orange and tangerine hues are a major trend for spring and summer, so we tracked down her dress on Net-a-Porter. Because it has a whopping price tag of over $2,000, we also found a more casual tangerine dress that we also love at Reformation that is perfect for spring outings.

Christopher John Rogers dress $2,295, Net-a-Porter

Formosa dress, $148, Reformation

“Thank you Costume Designers Guild for inviting me to present at the awards tonight. #CDGA Costumes play such a big part in helping to shape a character,” Regina captioned the snap.

Fans swooned over Regina’s look with one writing, “Omggggg stunning.” Another added, “You are a beautiful, regal queen, Regina!”

Regina also wowed at the NAACP Image Awards in an Oscar De La Renta dress

We love that even though this awards season has been virtual, the renowned thesp hasn’t played her style down once, and we expect more of the same on Oscar night later this month.

Although Regina didn’t receive a directing nod, her film, One Night in Miami, is up for three Oscar nominations.

That’s certainly cause for dressing up.

