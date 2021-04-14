Mrs Hinch shows off gorgeous baby bump in £22 maternity jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie Hinchliffe - AKA Mrs Hinch - looked amazing on Monday night as she gave her Instagram fans an up-to-date reveal of her growing baby bump and we think you will agree - she looks just blooming!

Sharing a mirror selfie, the affectionately known 'Cleaning Guru' had her blonde hair tied back in a plait and showed off her bump in a luscious grey, off-the-shoulder maternity jumpsuit from Pretty Little Thing.

She said: "I just thought I would share this maternity jumpsuit guys. I brought it online from @prettylittlething and it's super comfy! Reminds me of a giant babygrow! But I'm loving it."

Known as the 'Grey Bardot Oversize Waffle Jumpsuit', the £22 style is made in a cosy textured material, comes with the flattering bardot neckline and a comfy oversized fit, so perfect for ladies carrying a bump.

Since the lady herself wore the style, it's selling out rapidly. Get in there quick gals!

Mrs Hinch and her baby bump are looking chic!

The Essex-born star may well be known as an influencer when it comes to cleaning products galore, but she really does have the same effect on clothes too.

Grey Bardot Oversize Jumpsuit, £22, Pretty Little Thing

The brand ambassador shuns designer labels and often heads to high street shops to deck out her wardrobe. Last year, she had her Hinchers swooning over a £10 Boohoo dress (which promptly sold out) and she ingeniously used the belt that came with it as a hair tie! Why didn't we think of that?

Speaking about 'keeping it real' despite her millions, Stacey Solomon's bestie said in her book: "I think people believe I walk around in Louboutins, but the truth is, I don't own a pair.People are like, 'Mrs Hinch, you should be walking around with a Louis Vuitton handbag', but I love my New Look."

