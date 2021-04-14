Chrissy Teigen's kids wore the cutest matching swimwear - and we found out where to shop it 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen’s children are just the cutest, and their stylings have made them quite the little style stars.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen's daughter just wore Princess Charlotte's fave boot brand - and it's 50% off

That continued to be true when the supermodel mom and her husband John Legend took their little ones on a family vacation and shared photos of their adorable daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, wearing matching starfish-print Vilebrequin swimwear.

Luna and Miles Legend looked adorable in their matching starfish-print swimsuits

In the photos Chrissy shared earlier this week, the siblings could be seen standing on a beach with their arms wrapped around each other flashing smiles for the camera. The little fashionista sported a one-piece topped with a skirt, which she paired with colorful necklaces, and her fashionisto brother rocked the same print on his swimming trunks.

SHOP: Chrissy Teigen looks incredible in a hot pink Kardashian-approved swimsuit

We thought the duo’s suits were too cute - and so did nearly 2,000 fans who swooned over the tiny tyke’s vacation duds in Chrissy’s comments. So, we tracked them both down on Vilebrequin’s site.

Vilebrequin Starfish Dance swimsuit, $140, Vilebrequin

Vilebrequin Starfish Swim trunks, $140, Vilebrequin

“The matching outfits OMG ADORABLE,’ one fan wrote. “May they never get too old for matching swimwear”, another added. An additional fan chimed in, replying, “Love the matching suits.. too adorable. Hope you're having so much fun cuties.”

The family has been living it up on their family getaway, and the Cravings cookbook author is delivering major summer swimsuit style inspiration while she’s at it too.

Chrissy wowed in a Good American pink swimsuit

Just one day after Chrissy showed off her strappy purple one-piece bathing suit following her arrival to an undisclosed location, the doting mom revealed another swimsuit she’s been wearing on her trip - a hot pink one-piece by Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.

Chrissy shared a video of herself wearing the look in her Instagram Story Sunday that showed her striking a casual pose in her vacation digs and snapping a mirror selfie video.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen looks unreal in stylish string swimsuit

The cooking guru had her locks pulled up into a top knot to complete the casual vacay look. “@goodamerican”, she captioned the clip.

Proof that the whole family has an enviable vacation wardrobe.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.