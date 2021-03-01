Halle Berry’s intense ab-burning workout will make your jaw drop The Oscar winner revealed another fitness routine that you need to see to believe

Halle Berry keeps proving that age is nothing but a number.

MORE: Halle Berry flashes killer abs and physique in the rain after sweaty workout

The 54-year-old Oscar winner made our jaws drop (for the 55th time) when she showed off one of her hard-core workouts - and toned physique - on Instagram.

In the series of snaps Halle shared on Feb. 26, she can be seen working out in a gym in black faux leather leggings and a matching top with cut-out detailing in the back.

The Bruised star has her feet wrapped around a black suspended Everlast punching bag and hits a series of sit-ups. If you’ve ever tried to do one sit-up on the floor, you know that is no easy feat. “@peterleethomas and I didn’t want to leave you hangin’ on #FitnessFriday so head to @respin to #respinyourfit Happy Fitness Friday 2.0,” Halle captioned the post.

The actress’s fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment, with one fan writing, “Who says a beautiful queen can’t go into beast mode.” Power star Larenz Tate also chimed in, writing, “Ok now you just showing out!! Yes indeed! Get em Queen HB!!”

MORE: Halle Berry wows in backless swimsuit and cutout bikini - and fans go wild

Halle went on to share an Instagram photo on Sunday of herself stretching out on a beach - the perfect way to unwind after a tough workout. In the snap, Halle lays down on the sand in a white tank top and black leggings and stretches to one side with her arm outstretched. “Feelin’ SLAZY...lazy but still slayin,” she quipped, adding crying laughing emojis.

This is just the latest time Halle has revealed her intense workouts - and given fans a glimpse at her incredible physique.

The Oscar winner frequently works with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas

The Die Another Day star wowed fans when she posted a snap of herself working out on the beach with her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, wearing a brown and black sports bra and matching high-waist shorts. The duo was also wearing booting bands on their legs to intensify their toning exercises.

She posted the snap as she promoted her rē•spin brand's first all-access at-home workout program, YOUR FIT.

"This is a project that is near & dear to my heart and has been months in the making," Halle explained. "We really wanted to take something that takes #FitnessFriday to a whole new level."

Halle was promoting the launch of her at-home workouts with her fitness brand Re-Spin

"#respinyourfit is our signature training program that delivers engaging, energetic workouts you can do virtually anywhere!" The actress finished the post, by saying: "I'm so excited for you all to join us on your fitness journey."

Fans were blown away by the snap, with many posting fire emojis in the comments section. Many were complimentary of her athletic appearance, with one saying: "Hard work pays off! It's what separates the great from the rest. Good work!"

"Halle, you are GOALS to say the least!" another remarked.

Excuse us while we run to the gym.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.