Tamron Hall takes sweatsuits to a new level in a luxe look Kirsten Dunst would love

Tamron Hall is never afraid to take a fashion risk, and that’s what makes her style statements so exciting to watch.

The daytime TV host stuns even when she’s rocking a sweatsuit, which was the case when she strolled onto the set of her eponymous talk show wearing a white sweatsuit topped with a red roses print, and complete with a collar on the sweatshirt.

Tamron wowed in a floral print Rodarte sweatsuit

The sweatpants also have a drawstring elastic waistband and striped rib-knit cuffs, which match the striped details on the cuffs of the sweatshirt.

The luxe look happens to be by celeb-loved brand Rodarte and retails for over $1,000. We tracked down the collared rose-print sweatshirt for $675 and the rose-print sweatpants for $545 on Saks Fifth Avenue. We also found a similar floral look at Alice & Olivia on sale for 40% off.





Rodarte Collared Rose-Print Sweatshirt, $675, Saks Fifth Avenue

Rodarte Rose Printed Sweatpants, $545, Saks Fifth Avenue

Alice & Olivia Nikita floral jumpsuit, $210, Alice & Olivia

Tamron rang in the 300th episode of her show wearing the look, and shared a video of herself on Instagram dancing in front of celebratory cakes and cupcakes. "300 shows down. Let’s keep it going, Tam Fam," she captioned it.

The cozy look is perfect for spring - given the major floral trend that is always popular during the season, but it’s also a staple for the pandemic, given that so many of us are still working from home. The sweatsuit is not only cozy, but the collar gives it a chic detail that adds a more professional look for Zoom meetings.

Tamron celebrated the 300th episode of her show in the look

Something tells us Kirsten Dunst would swoon over the suit, given her love for Rodarte and her close relationship with the founders of the brand, sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed that she is expecting her second child as she graced the cover of W Magazine's Directors Issue in March wearing a stunning sheer lace Rodarte dress that hugged her baby bump.

Kirsten’s blonde hair was coiffed into a sleek bob with soft waves that oozed old Hollywood glamour as she lounged on an ornate bed topped with a floral comforter and an intricate gold headboard.

Kirsten graced the cover of W Magazine's Directors Issue in Rodarte

The actress also wore Rodarte when she announced she was pregnant with her son Ennis before she and her fiancé Jesse Plemons welcomed him in the spring of 2018.

Kirsten previously sang the designer duo’s praises back in 2019 when she presented them with the Designer of the Year Award at the 2019 InStyle Awards, saying, “Laura and Kate’s creativity comes from something so personal and emotionally moving that their dresses almost feel like songs on your favorite album”.

“They are pioneers of the fashion industry, sticking to their roots and always using their home state, family, and friends as a source of endless inspiration.”

Inspiration that has sparked unforgettable looks celebs can’t stop wearing.

