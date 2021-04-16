GMA's Amy Robach wows in body-hugging Topshop skirt and glasses

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amy Robach won rave reviews for her flawless outfit on Thursday – switching up her usual look to rock a pair of face-framing glasses.

The Good Morning America star looked unreal in a figure-hugging burgundy pencil skirt from Topshop and a high neck sweater by Ted Baker.

Amy's skirt features a sleek croc embossing and a faux leather finish with an eye-catching front vent – plus, it's currently reduced from $60 to just $28.97 in the sale!

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with her healthy cooking

Meanwhile, her purple sweater, which has ribbed detail to "contour and flatter a feminine physique", has also had its price slashed from $139 to $83 in the sale.

Amy added a rare accessory too – a pair of oval-shaped glasses from T.J.Maxx which went down a storm with her fans.

Reposting snaps of her outfit from her stylist, JLS_Style, on Instagram, Amy wrote: "Rocking my most recent @tjmaxx purchase. Repost from @jls_style @ajrobach over here making glasses tres chic. Wearing @ted_baker top and @topshop faux leather skirt. Hoops by the one and only @bonheur_jewelry."

Amy looked gorgeous in her purple ensemble

The TV star's fans were blown away by her latest ensemble, with one follower gushing: "No words to describe how beautiful you are Amy. Love the outfit, hair, glasses, and gorgeous blue eyes amazing always."

A second wrote: "Fabulous outfit Amy, and love the Maxx glasses!" A third added: "You always look stunning! P.S love the glasses," while a fourth said: "Love it! You look pretty and elegant as always."

Topshop Crocodile Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, $28.97, Nordstrom

Amy has been known to champion affordable clothing in the past and is a big fan of purse-friendly options like Zara.

Earlier this week, she looked stunning in the Spanish brand's 'Knit Mini Dress', which she teamed with a killer pair of suede heels by Alexandre Birman.

Amy is a big fan of Zara

Last month she wore two eye-catching pieces from the retailer on separate occasions – a pair of leg-lengthening trousers and an on-trend striped knit top.

Amy's 'Buttoned Pants with Belt' featured a high-waist, front pockets and two ornate gold button closures. While her knit top featured long sleeves with a scoop neckline and yellow stripes.

It's no wonder Amy has such a great figure to dress after she recently confessed that she runs "4/5 times a week." Amy is so motivated by her running that even when she went away for Spring Break earlier in the month, the star kept up her workouts.

