GMA's Amy Robach shares loved-up selfie with husband Andrew Shue on her NY terrace The Good Morning America star lives in a gorgeous home in New York

Amy Robach has the most incredible home in New York, which boasts the perfect sun spot to relax in during the weekends.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a selfie with her husband, actor Andrew Shue, as they both sat outside with a coffee on their terrace.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's dream house in NY is on another level

In the snapshot, the pair were all smiles as they enjoyed their drinks in the sun.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach shares glimpse inside stylish family kitchen

"Ahhh Sunday. Also Andrew's hair [love heart emoji]," Amy wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Good morning to the cutest couple!" while another wrote: "You both look wonderful and relaxed." A third added: "Morning you two, enjoy a beautiful day together."

SEE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes - take a look inside

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

Amy and Andrew live in Manhattan's West Village in a gorgeous property close to the ABC studios.

Good Morning America star Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue relaxing on their terrace

The couple's home boasts a large garden as well as a raised terrace – which offers up incredible views of the city.

On social media, the mother-of-two occasionally shares glimpses inside the property, which has plenty of stylish features, including a country-style kitchen and a rustic living room with an exposed brick wall.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach delights fans with exciting family news - co-stars react

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach returns to work after vacation - fans are saying the same thing

The couple live in Manhattan with Amy's two daughters, Ava and Annie, who she share with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Amy and Andrew have been married since 2010

Amy and Andrew have been happily married since 2010, and celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month.

The star enjoyed a family holiday earlier in April during Spring Break, as she whisked her husband and daughters off to an exotic-looking location near the beach.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares gorgeous poolside selfie during romantic getaway

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

The presenter shared several pictures on social media from their trip, and impressed her fans with her dedication to her fitness, after keeping up with her running while away.

The family had something to celebrate during their getaway too, as Amy's daughter Ava received a confirmation letter from her university of choice – New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

The celebrity couple recently went on vacation during Spring Break

While returning from a holiday is always difficult, Amy had another reason to smile when she got home, as she was able to finally reunite with her mother.

The ABC star shared a lovely picture of the pair together following six months apart due to the pandemic, which was posted on Instagram over the weekend.

RELATED: Amy Robach displays 'beautiful' legs in gorgeous metallic mini dress

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

She captioned the post: "A sweet reunion after 6 months apart and vaccinations. My mama came off the plane with a big ziploc bag full of her newest @myketohome creation and a FAVORITE from my childhood.

"Magic cookie keto bars #ketp #ketopsweets #sogood."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.