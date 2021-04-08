We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amy Robach is back on the set of Good Morning America after enjoying a family vacation – and well-earned rest from the show.

But while she's been gone, we've missed admiring her flawless daily outfits, so thank goodness she is back with a bang this week.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares gorgeous poolside selfie during romantic getaway

On Wednesday's show, Amy looked gorgeous rocking an electric blue, plunging mini dress by Derek Lam, which featured an unexpected twist-front detail at the waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with her healthy cooking

The frock is finished in a gorgeous matte satin with high-gloss contrast and has a high-low shirttail hem – the perfect choice for spring!

Last week, Amy shared a peek into her dreamy getaway, posting a snap of herself jet-skiing with her daughter. Amy looked tanned and relaxed as she jumped on board the ocean vehicle for a spin with her offspring.

RELATED: Amy Robach displays 'beautiful' legs in gorgeous metallic mini dress

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach looks so pretty in leg-lengthening Zara trousers

Amy's stylist, JLS_Style, shared this photo on Instagram

Wearing a black one-piece and oversized sunglasses for her ride, Amy looked like a real-life action hero. She captioned the post: "Making waves... loving the look of anticipation on @annalisemcintosh for her first jet ski ride... swipe for the after shot."

The mother-daughter duo sped around on the crystal blue waters and appeared to be having a great time. Amy spent her vacation with Annalise, her other daughter, Ava, and her husband, Andrew Shue.

Derek Lam Twist-Front Shirt Dress, $297, Saks Fifth Avenue

They all enjoyed their well-deserved time off, especially since Amy's oldest daughter will soon be heading off to college.

The TV presenter recently shared a heartfelt post about the upcoming milestone, when she posted a photo with Ava and wrote: "Just a few months left with my blue-eyed baby before she heads off into the world."

Amy then admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a tiny beacon of light. "Thinking about how grateful I am for the extra time with her - a pandemic silver lining for me, probably not for her."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.