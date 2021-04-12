GMA's Amy Robach stuns fans with inspiring photo as she reveals fitness secret The Good Morning America star is always motivating her followers to keep fit

Amy Robach is a huge fan of working out and posts almost-daily pictures of herself on various running routes around New York city.

As a result, the mother-of-two has an incredible physique – much to the envy of her fans.

What's more, the Good Morning America star shared the secret to her fitness success in her latest post on Instagram.

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach stuns fans with cooking video inside stylish home

Over the weekend, the journalist had posted a photo of herself dressed in leggings and a white vest top while out with her running partners. "How often do you run?" one of her followers enquired, to which the star replied: "4/5 times a week."

Other followers praised the star on her dedication to running, with one writing: "You're an inspiration," while another wrote: "You're always on the go." A third added: "Looking good Amy!"

GMA's Amy Robach shared an inspiring new running photo

Amy is so motivated by her running that even when she went away for Spring Break earlier in the month, the star kept up her workouts.

The GMA co-host went on vacation with her husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters, and posted several pictures from their trip, including one of her post-run, relaxing in the sun.

The TV personality had a lot to celebrate while she was away with her family too, as he found out that her daughter Ava had been accepted into her dream university.

The GMA star continued running during her Spring Break vacation

Amy shared the happy news on social media alongside Ava's welcome letter from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and several pictures of her daughter.

She wrote: "My little girl just had her dreams (and mine) come true with an acceptance to @nyutisch today!!!

Amy had the best time during her vacation

"She was a performer at heart from the moment she entered this world - full of empathy and compassion - she’s always made me proud with who she is but it’s incredible to see where she’s going and what she will become!

"Her Noanie and I always knew she was a bright star in this world and my grandmother is cheering her on from up above - I can hear her happy tears now Ava - she is smiling from heaven saying way to go."

Amy's co-stars were quick to congratulate Ava on the happy news, with Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee both posting heartfelt messages to the teenager.

