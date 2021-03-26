GMA's Amy Robach looks so pretty in leg-lengthening Zara trousers The ABC star is taking a break from the morning show

Amy Robach gave fans one final fashion fix on Friday ahead of her break from Good Morning America.

The TV star – who will enjoy a vacation from the ABC show next week – looked so pretty in a mint green tight T-shirt and high-waisted trousers from Zara.

Adding some height to her petite frame, Amy elongated her legs in a pair of coral heels and added some bling with a pair of hoop earrings and a chunky bracelet from Accessory Concierge.

Posting a rare photo of her outfit on her Instagram, Amy captioned the snaps: "Walking into vacation like… wait so I get to sleep in next week," followed by two crying with laughter emojis.

Her fans were quick to gush about her spring ensemble, with one commenting: "You look stunning!" A second said: "Clean, beautiful look." A third added: "Such a classy lady! Always looking amazing!"

It's not the first time this week Amy has opted to wear something from Zara. On Wednesday, she wowed her fans by mixing designer pieces with a bargain buy from the Spanish retailer.

Amy looked spring-ready in her pastel outfit

Amy looked sensational rocking a figure-hugging pencil skirt by Chiara Boni, which she teamed with an on-trend striped knit top from the store.

The 'Oshy' skirt includes a faux wrap with a discreet slit and side ruching to "soften the clean lines of the classic pencil silhouette".

Meanwhile, Amy's top features long sleeves with a scoop neckline and yellow stripes. Adding a touch of bling, the TV star wore a pair of beautiful drop earrings by Roberto Coin.

Amy wore another Zara top on Wednesday's GMA

It wasn't long before Amy's fans rushed to compliment her on another winning look. "Always absolutely stunning! Beautiful," gushed one. A second penned: "I love Amy's smile and the spring colors Amy's wearing."

A third added: "Ohhh myyy!! Spring has Sprung!! After seeing Amy in this outfit! Just stunning! Thanks to the clothiers and Amy!!" A fourth said: "Smart, gorgeous and rocks every outfit!"

