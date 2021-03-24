GMA's Amy Robach wows in figure-hugging skirt and dazzling jewels The TV anchor looked gorgeous in white

Amy Robach looked ready for spring on Tuesday in a gorgeous all-white outfit.

The Good Morning America star wowed her fans by mixing designer pieces with a bargain buy from Zara.

Amy looked sensational rocking a figure-hugging pencil skirt by Chiara Boni, which she teamed with an on-trend striped knit top from the Spanish retailer.

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with her healthy cooking

The 'Oshy' skirt includes a faux wrap with a discreet slit and side ruching to "soften the clean lines of the classic pencil silhouette".

Meanwhile, Amy's top features long sleeves with a scoop neckline and yellow stripes. Adding a touch of bling, the TV star wore a pair of beautiful drop earrings by Roberto Coin.

It wasn't long before Amy's fans rushed to compliment her on another winning look.

Amy looked spring-ready in Tuesday's outfit

"Always absolutely stunning! Beautiful," gushed one. A second penned: "I love Amy's smile and the spring colors Amy's wearing."

A third added: "Ohhh myyy!! Spring has Sprung!! After seeing Amy in this outfit! Just stunning! Thanks to the clothiers and Amy!!" A fourth said: "Smart, gorgeous and rocks every outfit!"

Amy is a big fan of wearing skirts on GMA. Back in February, she wowed audiences again in a gold, silk, midi skirt by Jonathan Simkhai, which she teamed with a cropped, fitted smocked top in the shade 'deep amber' by A.L.C.

Amy's stylist shared these stunning images on Instagram

She also left fans in a tizzy when she wore the most spectacular snakeskin skirt from French Connection.

Wearing the striking piece with a pair of slinky red heels and a bright red top that really made her look pop, the presenter joked that the tight-fitting skirt made it difficult to sit.

"Double vision - fun skirt to walk in - not so easy to sit in on stools @robinrobertsgma," the star hilariously quipped, adding: "Repost from @jls_style using repost_now_app - @ajrobach wears @veronicabeard top and @frenchconnection snakeskin printed skirt. Heels by @prada. Hoops by @bonheur_jewelry."

