Amy Robach looked ready for spring on Monday after wowing viewers in a gorgeous yellow dress from Zara.

The Good Morning America host looked stunning in the Spanish brand's 'Knit Mini Dress', which she teamed with a killer pair of suede heels by Alexandre Birman.

RELATED: Amy Robach displays 'beautiful' legs in gorgeous metallic mini dress

Featuring a round neck and short sleeves, Amy's figure-hugging frock displayed her athletic figure to perfection as she lit up the set in her bright ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with her healthy cooking

Opting for another splash of colour in her footwear, Amy's stilettos featured blue, yellow and red straps, the latter wrapping elegantly around her ankles.

Posting a side-by-side shot of Amy laughing and another of her having her makeup touched up, her stylist, JLS_Style, wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for bringing the sunshine this morning @ajrobach. Dress by @zara hoops by @bonheur_jewelry and heels by @alexandrebirman."

MORE: Inside Amy Robach's beautiful home away from the city

READ: Amy Robach shares motivational gym selfie following intense workout

Amy looked gorgeous in her yellow dress

The TV star's fans rushed to compliment the news anchor on her cheery look, with one commenting: "Like a bright sun shining at me! Continues to amaze me. Lovely." A second gushed: "Amazing shoes, pretty dress, gorgeous gal, lovely picture!"

While a third added: "Those shoes and those legs - and the complete presentation - just marvellous!"

Amy is a big fan of Zara. Last month she wore two eye-catching pieces from the retailer on separate occasions – a pair of leg-lengthening trousers and an on-trend striped knit top.

Amy is often seen in Zara pieces like these trousers

Amy's 'Buttoned Pants with Belt' featured a high-waist, front pockets and two ornate gold button closures. While her knit top featured long sleeves with a scoop neckline and yellow stripes.

It's no wonder Amy has such a great figure to dress after she recently confessed that she runs "4/5 times a week." Amy is so motivated by her running that even when she went away for Spring Break earlier in the month, the star kept up her workouts.

The GMA co-host went on vacation with her husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters, and posted several pictures from their trip, including one of her post-run, relaxing in the sun.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.