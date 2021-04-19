Victoria Beckham rocks micro shorts to mark 47th birthday - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 47th birthday in style at the weekend, enjoying a beach party with her husband David Beckham and family.

And while we were in love with her birthday outfit of a floaty white gown and strappy flat sandals - footwear we don't often see VB wear, admittedly - the star also shared a number of throwback looks on her Instagram Stories, in the posts from her friends and family to mark her special day.

Victoria revealed she had to share one snap in particular, which showed her posing with mother-in-law Sandra Beckham in pair of little white shorts and a blue oversized shirt, which appeared to poke out beneath the hem.

Victoria looked incredible in her shorts and shirt combo

She joked: "I had to repost this one... @sandra_beckham49 you can see my knickers [laughing emoji] I love you!!"

WATCH: Victoria shows off unexpected linen look

It looks like the photo was taken during the Beckham's 2020 trip to Greece, where Victoria had previously shared photos wearing the outfit.

Mrs Beckham certainly views her micro shorts as one of her summer staples, and also loves her blue denim pair. In February, she shared a snap posing in the frayed numbers with the 'Love Me' T-shirt from her own fashion line.

It appears that Victoria has always loved rocking the look, since denim shorts were also a favourite item of the star back in 2006, when she was known as queen of the World Cup WAGs. Iconic.

Shorts have long been a staple of Victoria's

Over the years, the star has been seen wearing her favourite tiny shorts while stepping out in front of the cameras as well as during holidays with her family. During a yacht trip in 2019, she rocked a black swimsuit and denim cut-offs while posing for some loved-up snaps with husband David.



Celebrating her 47th birthday on the beach in Miami

The Beckhams are currently living in Miami, and enjoyed an evening celebration on the beach on her special day, before heading out to a club party the following night.

Victoria sweetly wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special. I love you so much!! Kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."