Vogue Williams and her wardrobe - we are fast becoming totally obsessed with both! On Tuesday afternoon, the TV personality was snapped out and about with her adorable family, rocking an incredible knitted cardigan that we just can't stop thinking about.

In photographs that featured on The Daily Mail, The 34-year-old vamped up a simple black jumpsuit and trainers look with this insane Hayley Menzies cardigan. With a piece that looks as bold as this, you could really afford to leave all other accessories at home.

Vogue's knitted cardigan, £370, Hayley Menzies

Known as the 'Leopardess cotton jacquard duster' this £370 number is full length, knitted from high quality Italian cotton and features ice blue tones mixed in with a very vibrant leopard print. It's easy to see why it's been inspired by travel.

UO Patchwork Hooded Cardigan, £56, Urban Outfitters

WATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews marry in intimate ceremony

It's currently almost out of stock but we've found a few fab alternatives you may like the look of.

Shimmer Knit Duster Kimono, £118, Anthropologie

The mother-of-two has fast become a bit of a wardrobe queen in the past few years, and she loves bright, statement pieces that pack a powerful punch. Her choices are a true mix of designer and high street.

She told HELLO! last year: "I do love a bit of Hobbs because I think it's more muted and not so wild," she explained. "I also love Dolce & Gabbana, and I love a good cashmere brand as well. With high street brands, Dorothy Perkins and Zara are great."

Now she has a daughter, the Irish star is so in favour of twinning with her. Cute! "I actually just got matching outfits with Gigi," she said. "Someone sent me them the other day and I absolutely love them. I had that with Theodore as well and now I'm trying to get Gigi and Theodore the odd little matching things, so when I'm buying stuff for T [Theodore] I try and get her something that might match." We are sure they will thank you when they are older with that one, Vogue!

