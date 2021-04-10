Victoria Beckham just launched the perfect white bridal suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Impeccable tailoring is at the forefront of Victoria Beckham's collection, so it's hardly surprising that the designer has launched a white bridal suit just in time for summer. The perfect three-piece for an unconventional bride, we can see this stunning co-ord selling out in no time!

RELATED: 9 of the best bridal suits: Ditch the wedding dress like Laura Whitmore and Millie Mackintosh

Double Lapel Layered Jacket in Off White, £1,590, Victoria Beckham

Epitomising luxury, the single-breasted blazer is made from virgin wool and finished with sharply cut lapels and contrasting buttons. Designed to be layered over the coordinating waistcoat, complete your wedding attire with the dramatic bootcut trousers, which have been crafted from heavy textured viscose.

Boasting an eye-watering total price tag of £2870, add your favourite earrings and a pair of statement stilettos to create the most beautiful bridal look.

SHOP: 10 stylish sustainable wedding dresses for ethical brides

Tuxedo Waistcoat in White, £590, Victoria Beckham

Wide Bootcut Trouser, £690, Victoria Beckham

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks incredible in thigh-skimming ruffle mini dress

Not every bride dreams of a dress, and over the years we've seen a number of famous faces don sharp suits for their big day. Earlier this year, Laura Whitmore shared photos from her wedding to Love Island's Iain Stirling, at which she rocked a bespoke silk suit by celebrity tailor, Joshua Kane.

Laura Whitmore married Iain Stirling in a silk suit by Joshua Kane

Millie Mackintosh is also a fan of the bridal trend, opting for an ivory two-piece by Parisian brand Les Héroïnes to marry Hugo Taylor. Heading to Chelsea Old Town Hall, the TV star nodded to old Hollywood glamour by adding a wide-brimmed hat to her ensemble – so chic.

Millie Mackintosh also wore a suit on her wedding day

When it comes to fashion, Victoria Beckham is the reigning queen and she recently revealed another of the season's biggest trends – gingham! Unveiling a variety of gorgeous checked pieces in her Spring/Summer 21 collection, the mum-of-four has caused quite the stir.

Clearly word has already spread as some of our favourite A-listers have been pictured wearing the timeless print. Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Holden and Louise Redknapp have all stepped out in gingham recently, and we're taking note. Check out our round-up of the best gingham dresses from New Look, River Island, Victoria Beckham and more.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.