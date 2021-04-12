Victoria Beckham's new statement necklace has a serious 70s twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Victoria Beckham is very influential when it comes to all things fashion. From sleek white shirts to pencil skirts and funky handbags, the former Spice Girl makes us want the lot, no matter what.

At the weeknd, the 45-year-old shared her latest drop - which featured a huge statement necklace that had a serious 70s feel about it.

READ: 17 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift

Taken from her Spring Summer 2021 runway show, it's made from gold brushed brass and is defined by a chunky chain and oversized circular pendant. Very Farrah Fawcett.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham wows in plunging neckline dress

It's 53cm long, and weighs a whopping 200g! VB recommends you style the £280 design with elegant evening dresses or add to elevate everyday tailoring and T-shirts.

MORE: 11 celebrity brides with coloured wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham, Kaley Cuoco, Gwen Stefani and more

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's first £2.25million marital home is epic

We have to say, we love the look but are a little surprised.

70s Ring and Chain Necklace in Gold, £280, Victoria Beckham

SHOP NOW

The mother-of-four tends to go dainty with her jewellery choices - favouring gold dainty chains, subtle bangles, cute charms and small diamond earrings to name a few.

Lock & Key Ring Pendant Layered Chain Necklace Set, £2.99, Shein

So this huge number is quite the change but we are feeling it! If you wore this type of creation, there would be no need for any other jewellery; this bad boy would do all the talking it's so big. If £280 is a little out of your price range, we've found a dead ringer from Shein, which will cost you just £2.99! Winning.

READ: Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more

Although the fashion mogul loves small jewels, her engagement ring collection is ironically definitely on the larger side.Victoria and David may have got engaged in 1998, but since then, the Wannabe hitmaker has racked up a whopping 14 engagement rings. Her collection includes stunning emeralds, rubies and sapphires. Oh to have a nose through her jewellery box, right?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.