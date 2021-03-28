Victoria Beckham's fans are obsessed with flattering cut-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham sent her fans into a frenzy after modelling a daring new dress from her own brand's Spring Summer 2021 collection.

The 46-year-old fashion designer, who is married to David Beckham, looked beautiful in a new photo she shared on Instagram. It showed her in a flattering navy dress with a ruched keyhole detail at the front and cut-out section around the waist.

"Saturday ready in #VBSS21! I love a dress that’s as comfortable as it is flattering and the cut-outs make it feel just the right amount of dressed up x VB," Victoria wrote in the caption.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

The long-sleeved jersey dress is clearly a big hit with fans as it has already sold out in most sizes. It comes as no surprise, then, that her followers were delighted with her look, with one writing: "Need this dress!!!"

A second penned: "You look so good!" while a third added: "Your hair looks lovely and nice dress xx."

The fashion designer rocked the cut-out dress in a mirror selfie

Pulling her signature pout, VB also showed off her new haircut as she held one strand up in the mirror selfie. It was styled into loose waves with two shorter sections framing her face.

On Friday, the Spice Girls star shared her joy over finally being reunited with her hairdresser, Ken Paves, on the set of a photoshoot for her Victoria Beckham Beauty line in Miami.

Victoria wrote: "On set with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and I've FINALLY had a haircut! So happy to be reunited with @kenpaves! My hair saviour!"

Cut-out dress, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

Posing in front of a mirror, Victoria looked breathtaking in the plunging frock, which featured black scalloped lace along the neckline, cross-over back, layered peplum skirt and matching fabric belt to cinch in your waist.

And when she's not dressed up in beautiful frocks, VB can rely on her own brand for chic loungewear, as proven by the linen co-ord she wore recently.

Her own best model, the mother-of-four wore the brown checked outfit and wrote: "Today’s look! Love this matching set from my Spring Summer collection. It's made from a woven linen so is super lightweight and comfortable. I love how it moves."

