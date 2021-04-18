Victoria Beckham's birthday cake is more indulgent than you'd expect The fashion designer turned 47 on Saturday

Victoria Beckham was treated to a delicious-looking birthday cake to mark her 47th birthday over the weekend – and it's a far cry from her iconic fruit cake.

The fashion designer posed next to a beautiful floral plate that held a giant slice of chocolate cake, topped with rich ganache and covered with hundreds and thousands.

A 'Happy Birthday' sign was displayed on top of the culinary creation, which Victoria suggested had been given to her by her husband David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and nine-year-old Harper.

Tagging her family in the picture, plus Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz, VB wrote: "I love you all so much! Kisses."

It was a much more indulgent birthday cake than the one the former Spice Girls star enjoyed for her 44th birthday back in 2018.

Continuing her healthy diet, VB was presented with a fruit birthday cake made from watermelon and blueberries for breakfast, stating atthe time: "They know me too well!" We're sure her chocolate cake was equally as well received by Victoria, though.

The Spice Girls star posed with her rich chocolate cake

VB had a full weekend full of celebrations that started with a night out in Miami with Kim Kardashian.

Victoria, David and Kim were pictured at the opening of Pharrell Williams' new hotel, The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

Victoria's son Cruz shared a sweet birthday tribute for his mum

"I feel so blessed to have met so many incredible people here in Miami!" the star captioned a photo from the night. "A big thank you to @pharrell and @davegrutman for hosting last night's @intermiamicf opening season event."

She also received some touching tributes from her children on social media. Her youngest son, Cruz Beckham, shared a photo of himself in a white T-shirt while his mother had on a beautiful silk dress, and had her hair styled in a topknot.

He wrote: "Happy birthday mum, have a good day @victoriabeckham." He signed off his post with a heart emoji.

