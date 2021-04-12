Amanda Holden makes sequins summery in figure-hugging pencil dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was back on our screens with new show I Can See Your Voice on Saturday night, so of course we're back to swooning over her glamorous on-screen outfits!

The star looked incredible in her David Koma mini dress on the show, but she also rocked another frock for a promo photoshoot for the new programme.

SEE: Amanda Holden's private bedrooms are filled with glamour

Wearing an orange sequinned pencil dress with a deep-V neckline, Amanda wore her blonde hair in tousled waves and sported some seriously glowing skin.

Amanda posed with her co-stars Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Paddy McGuinness

The midi, by another of Amanda's favourite designers Alex Perry, was no doubt chosen by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, who dresses the star for all her appearances.

MORE: Marks & Spencer's new polka dot dress has Kate Middleton's name all over it

Costing £1,950, the dress almost looks liquid with shimmering sequins all over - and the brand's signature waist-cinching silhouette looks incredible on Amanda, too.

Alex Perry dress, £1,950, Farfetch

We've also spotted similar styles from Retrofête at The Outnet and at ASOS - or if sequins aren't your thing, there's a draped pencil dress at H&M that might just have your name on it.

MORE: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

SHOP SIMILAR: Retrofête dress, was £636 now £298, The Outnet

Amanda's stylist Karl has previously spoken to HELLO! about her fun and flirty sense of fashion, telling us: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."

SHOP SIMILAR: Dress, £34.99, H&M

He added: "Amanda is a dream to work with. She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.