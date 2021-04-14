Amanda Holden rocks ultra-pretty River Island blouse for adorable video with daughter Hollie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked beautiful as ever in a sweet video with her daughter Hollie that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

The paired tasted M&S food together in the hilarious clip filmed in their kitchen, which saw Hollie put on an Italian accent as they tried some pasta dishes - with Amanda giggling away.

And as well as the countless comments on the nine-year-old's brilliant performance, plenty of fans rushed to ask the star where her outfit was from.

WATCH: Amanda and daughter Hollie tried M&S food in the funny video

Amanda's blue and white pussy-bow look is in fact a blouse, not a dress - despite many fans thinking it so.

"Where’s your dress from please?" one wrote, with another asking: "The drink and the puddings look very tempting. Love the dress by the way."

Blue spot blouse, £32, River Island

If you're in love with Amanda's latest look, you're in luck - as the top is still available to shop from River Island, costing £32.

The 'blue spot print tie bow blouse top' features frill details at the cuffs, pretty sheer fabric and a button-down detail. No doubt Amanda teamed hers with her favourite skinny jeans.

Amanda Holden has revealed she will announce the UK's votes at this year's Eurovision

It comes as it was revealed this week that Amanda will be taking part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, too. Sharing a snap on her Instagram Story wearing her cut-out white David Koma dress, she wrote: "After 45 years of watching @bbceurovision... what an honour it is to announce the UK vote this year!"

She also hinted that she would be wearing another of her incredible outfits in a statement, which read: "What an honour to announce the UK's votes this year. I'm utterly thrilled. It's an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…"

We officially can't wait. Roll on May 22...

