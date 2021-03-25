Kelly Ripa’s new stand-in wore the dreamiest red heels on Live

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

While Kelly Ripa is away, a set of new temporary co-hosts are taking her place on Live With Kelly & Ryan, and her latest stand-in hit the set in a pair of fiery red pumps.

Following her Live stint on Wednesday, Ali Wentworth was back on Thursday and rocked the heels as she danced to her seat next to Ryan Seacrest. Ali completed the look with one of the biggest trends for spring - florals - with a coral floral puff-sleeved blouse that she paired with trousers.

Ali Wentworth rocked one of spring's biggest trends

Fans raved about the Search Party actress’s outfit when the show uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of her strutting to her seat in it. “Love your blouse Ali, and I always enjoy when you fill in,” one wrote. “Ali how do I buy that blouse?” another asked.

We loved it too - and have an affinity for puff-sleeved looks - so we tracked it down on Shopbop. We also found a similar pair of studded red Coach pumps we’ve been swooning over, and they’re on sale for $78.

Ulla Johnson floral puff-sleeved blouse, $425, Shopbop

Coach Waverly pumps, $78, Coach

Ali also rocked a floral print on Wednesday when she popped up on Live wearing a high-neck floral Isabel Marant long-sleeved blouse paired with belted trousers. She completed the look with pumps and bejeweled drop earrings.

“Kelly has the day off. Filling in is the one and only Ali Wentworth,” Ryan said at the top of the show as Ali strolled to her seat. We tracked down that blouse too on Net-a-Porter and found a similar version on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Ali stunned in a high-neck floral Isabel Marant blouse

Prior to Ali’s appearance on the show, Maria Menounos took over Kelly’s duties on Monday and Tuesday and stunned in an orange gingham suit.

The longtime TV host strutted out wearing an orange Smythe plaid blazer and matching shorts, and finished the ‘70s-inspired look with a silky ivory top tucked into her shorts, gold statement Uncommon James earrings, and gold Stuart Weitzman stilettos.

Maria wowed in an orange plaid Smythe shorts suit

As for when Kelly will return, no one has revealed that just yet. However, the style star who has been keeping a low profile, returned to social media on Tuesday evening to share a sweet video of her two dogs Chewy and Lena, to mark National Puppy Day.

The footage was taken from inside Kelly's $27 million Manhattan townhouse, where the star has been relaxing during her time off work.

