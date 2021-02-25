Kelly Ripa's colorful dress has fans going crazy - and we found it for half price 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa wowed in a dreamy tropical printed dress as she and Ryan Seacrest took another virtual road trip Thursday.

MORE: Kelly Ripa dazzles in a tropical pink dress perfect for spring

Kelly wowed in a multicolored Stine Goya dress on Live With Kelly and Ryan

This time the duo headed to Phoenix (well, pretended like they did), and the daytime TV host was dressed for the occasion in a multi-colored Stine Goya Landscape printed dress. “Close your eyes and it’s like being there,” Kelly said with a smile as they kicked off the show.

It’s one of those chic and comfy dresses that is perfect for working from home, so we were thrilled when we tracked it down and found it on sale for half the price on Verishop. Sizes are going fast, so we also found it on Farfetch for 10 percent off.

Stine Goya Landscape dress, $276, Verishop

Fans went wild over the dress in the comments, with one saying “Love the dress Kelly.” Another replied, “That dress Kelly!” Someone else chimed in, “Love the dress! Another Farm Rio?”

The latter question made total sense because the dress did look very similar to the pink Farm Rio dress Kelly wore the day before - a brand that she has worn many times on the show.

RELATED: We just noticed something major about Kelly Ripa’s daytime TV wardrobe

SHOP: Kelly Ripa stuns in LBD perfect for working from home - and we found the best dupe for $70

The daytime TV host rocked a pink ruffled Farm Rio dress covered in foliage print as she danced to her seat to kick off the show as they took a virtual trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Kelly wore the perfect tropical dress for Live With Kelly and Ryan's virtual trip to Puerto Rico

When the show posted a clip of the show and pointed out Kelly’s dress, fans were quick to sing her style praises in the comments, with one writing, “You look great!”, another replied, “Beautiful.”

MORE: Kelly Ripa’s blue pants has everyone saying the same thing

Kelly’s dress has already sold out, but we found another vacay-perfect Farm Rio dress at Anthropologie that we’re swooning over. The brand is a favorite among celebs including Kelly and Kerry Washington.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.