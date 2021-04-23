Oti Mabuse looks sensational in figure-hugging skirt and crop top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse had fans in awe on Friday as she posted a photo to her social media wearing a white bodycon skirt and matching crop top.

The Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her amazing figure in the black and white snap, captioning the pic: "I got my peaches out in Georgia – jb."

Fans couldn’t get enough of Oti's outfit, with one commenting: "Imagine being that beautiful oh my god", while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning" followed by several heart eye emojis.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off rare wedding picture

The star wore a midi length bodycon skirt with a flattering slit at the base of the hem, along with a matching white crop top that accentuated her waist.

She wore her hair in loose waves and sported a shiny eyeshadow, complimenting the glamorous ensemble perfectly.

Oti looked sensational in the white top and skirt

Although Oti's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing high-street alternative if you are wanting to recreate the look this summer.

This white midi skirt from PrettyLittleThing is perfect for the warmer weather and can be worn in so many ways. Pair it with a floral crop top and flat sandals for a cute daytime look, or pair with a matching white crop top like Oti and some white heels for a killer evening outfit.

White slinky midi skirt, £13, PrettyLittleThing

Oti devastated fans last week when she said that the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing would be her last.

However, the professional dancer made a dramatic U-turn, claiming that she "didn’t explain herself" properly, hinting that she may still be on the show.

The Strictly star devasted fans last week saying she might not return to the show

When quizzed about the comments during her appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4, she said: "I don’t want to be in the news, that is the actual joke about it! I never learn, every interview I do I always say something I shouldn’t say.

"So I'm going to be that same dancer for 55 years, still on Strictly being asked the same question."

