Oti Mabuse looks incredible in flirty off-shoulder top

Oti Mabuse shared a photo to her social media on Monday wearing a gorgeous green off-shoulder top, and fans went wild for her outfit.

The Strictly Come Dancing star cradled her cute dog Leo in the snap, and looked as beautiful as ever as she posed for the camera.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals unexpected gift from husband

Oti captioned the pic: "If you speak, you're only repeating what you know. If you listen, you learn something new. Trying one of those things when you love the photo and a quote and they have absolutely nothing to do with each other but you still post (Might delete later) #trying to be cool."

Fans went wild for the ensemble, with one commenting: "You look absolutely stunning", while another wrote: "LOVE!!!! And wee Leo just working the camera too."

Oti shared the sweet snap to her Instagram

The star paired the top with a matching khaki skirt and kept her accessories minimal. She wore her luscious locks in natural waves and sported a black smokey eye with a bold pink lip.

We've found the perfect high-street dupe if you are looking for a similar outfit to wear this summer. We love this khaki co-ord for the warmer weather, simply pair it with some tan sandals and a straw bag and you are ready to head out!

Khaki co-ord, Top, £50, Skirt, £55, ASOS

Oti has been wowing fans a lot lately with her outfit choices, and recently rocked a red mini dress for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The scarlet, one-shoulder dress showed off her amazing figure, and she paired the frock with gold heels and matching gold hoops, finishing off the glamourous ensemble perfectly.

Oti looked stunning in the scarlet dress

The star appeared on the show to discuss her new role as a judge on the ITV show, The Masked Dancer, taking over from Rita Ora.

Fans were quick to comment on the outfit, with one writing: "There she is – our goddess" whilst another said: "Absolutely beautiful as always."

