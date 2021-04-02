Oti Mabuse wows in flirty floral dress to share exciting news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse shared some very exciting news on Thursday, revealing she is releasing her very first children's book. The Strictly Come Dancing star proudly unveiled the front cover of the book, aptly titled Dance with Oti – but we couldn't take our eyes off her gorgeous dress.

The 30-year-old beauty was wearing a pretty plunging number with a contrasting polka dot and floral print. The striking mini dress showed off her dancer's figure, falling around the knees in soft pleats.

Oti styled her locks in tumbling waves and opted for a glamorous full face of makeup, highlighting her beaming smile with gloss and rocking a bronze smoky eye.

She wrote: "She’s finally here! My first ever children’s dance book with @walkerbooksuk I’ve always had a passion for children, we grew up around them because my mom was a nursery school teacher and has inspired me to mix my love for dance and education together!

Strictly star Oti is releasing a children's dance book

"Thank you @walkerbooksuk for this opportunity I cannot wait for you all to read it."

Oti went on to say that she couldn't wait for her nieces and nephews to read it and hoped they would be proud of her. How sweet!

How stunning did Oti look for her announcement?

The star's friends, including Katya Jones and Amy Dowden, were quick to congratulate her. The comments section of Oti's post was flooded with sweet messages including

Oti recently shared a series of gorgeous photos to promote self-acceptance. Posing for a series of cheeky selfies, the ballroom dancer was seen rocking a cute leopard print shirt and hoop earrings.

Captioning the stunning shots, Oti shared a quote from former Strictly dancer, Camilla Dallerup, writing: "This self-acceptance thing can happen In a moment of 'A-ha' or maybe more gradually as little by little you start to accept and embrace all that you really already are" - @camilladallerup."

